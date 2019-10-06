Colonial Trust Advisors Stake In Home Depot (HD) Was Has Raised; Citigroup (C) Shareholder D L Carlson Investment Group Has Cut Its Stake

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $227.93. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 22/03/2018 – Home Depot Collaborates With Pinterest to Expand Pinterest’s Visual Discovery Feature, ‘Shop the Look’; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – KVUE News: Sources: 2 Dallas PD officers, 1 security guard shot at Home Depot in north Dalla; 08/03/2018 – Watch Paul Ryan talk taxes at Home Depot facility; 24/04/2018 – WSVN 7 News: #BREAKING: 2 officers shot, in critical condition at a Home Depot in Dallas; 23/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT – PROPOSAL 6: SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REDUCE THRESHOLD FOR CALLING SPECIAL SHAREHOLDER MEETINGS WAS NOT APPROVED AT ANNUAL MEETING; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Sees FY18 Total Sales Up About 6.7%; 08/05/2018 – Stevens Capital Adds Home Depot, Exits Starbucks, Cuts Nike: 13F; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Living Soils and Dr. Maríjane Root Probiotic; 24/04/2018 – FOX 4 NEWS: Sources say this is the suspect Dallas PD is searching for in connection with two officers & one civilian shot at H

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup (C) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc sold 5,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 65,670 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.60 million, down from 70,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Citigroup for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $153.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.22% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $68.18. About 10.68M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 20/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 20 (Table); 27/04/2018 – Cboe, market makers targeted in VIX manipulation lawsuit; 30/05/2018 – Citigroup Inc.’s (C) CEO Michael Corbat on Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference (Transcript); 25/05/2018 – MDC Partners Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES INC LBRT.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $26 FROM $23; 03/05/2018 – MOVES-Citigroup, JM Financial, TP ICAP, HSBC, Legal & General; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Condor Cap Management owns 32,939 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Annex Advisory Serv Lc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The New York-based Soros Fund Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.3% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Moreover, Piedmont Inv Advisors Inc has 0.31% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cumberland Advsr invested 0.45% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Oppenheimer & holds 0.49% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 259,663 shares. Natl Bank Of Hawaii reported 20,178 shares. Milestone Gru owns 5,818 shares. 344,029 are owned by Mufg Americas. Private Advisor Limited Liability Corp has 71,702 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Tiedemann Advsrs Ltd Liability Co owns 12,195 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Sequoia Fincl Limited Com, Ohio-based fund reported 9,262 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 0.01% or 14,636 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 EPS, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.44 billion for 8.61 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc, which manages about $483.88M and $324.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mongodb Inc. by 16,637 shares to 52,554 shares, valued at $7.99 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

