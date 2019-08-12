Colonial Trust Advisors Stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Has Cut by $1.13 Million as Shares Rose; Bollard Group Has Trimmed Nvidia (NVDA) Stake as Market Value Declined

Bollard Group Llc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 86.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc sold 12,627 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The hedge fund held 2,025 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $364,000, down from 14,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $152.1. About 2.87 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 27/03/2018 – VRgineers Teams With NVIDIA To Bring Enterprise VR To Its Highest Level Of Performance; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia 1Q Adj EPS $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia reportedly suspends self-driving tests globally; 27/03/2018 – Nvidia is testing self-driving technology globally including in New Jersey, Santa Clara, Japan and Germany; 27/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Nvidia suspends self-driving tests globally; 22/03/2018 – deepsense.ai Becomes NVIDIA Deep Learning Partner; 16/04/2018 – TECH-HEAVY NASDAQ TRIMS SOME GAINS, NOW UP 0.16 PCT, WITH TESLA, NVIDIA AMONG TOP DRAGS

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 133,971 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 08/04/2018 – Chicago Cubs and Gallagher Announce “Gallagher Way”; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc Cl B (NYSE:NKE) by 10,851 shares to 131,710 shares, valued at $11.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 128,274 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Et (IJR).

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.34 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Bollard Group Llc, which manages about $2.78B and $2.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 40,244 shares to 240,497 shares, valued at $6.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 12,975 shares in the quarter, for a total of 157,395 shares, and has risen its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).