Colonial Trust Advisors Stake in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Cut by $773,480 as Stock Value Rose; Ironwood Investment Counsel Stake In Anheuser (BUD) Was Has Raised

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 74.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc bought 21,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.00% . The institutional investor held 50,384 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.23 million, up from 28,934 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $100.19. About 910,347 shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 0.29% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.29% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 29/03/2018 – MONDELEZ – DEBORA KOYAMA ASSUMES ROLE OF REGIONAL CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER FOR EUROPE, JOINING FROM ABINBEV; 21/03/2018 – AB InBev CEO on Global Growth and Sustainability (Video); 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-South African farmers take AB InBev to competition watchdog; 04/04/2018 – C&C Group In Talks With Support of AB InBev; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV DISAPPOINTED BY U.S. ALUMINUM TARIFFS: BRITO; 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS; 17/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Sun Communities, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, New Media Investment Group, Teligen; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SAYS EXPECT TO DELIVER STRONG REVENUE AND EBITDA GROWTH IN FY18; 09/05/2018 – AB INBEV – INTEGRATION WITH SAB CONTINUES TO PROGRESS WELL; DELIVERED 160 MILLION USD OF SYNERGIES AND COST SAVINGS THIS QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV COMMITTED TO DELEVERAGING TARGET: BRITO

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $140.04. About 428,527 shares traded or 19.41% up from the average. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 13/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $320m TL, $75m DDTL Due March 15; 03/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Director Terry D. Growcock Retires; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. TO RATING ‘B’; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $6.57 million activity. KOCH D CHRISTIAN also sold $3.63M worth of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) on Tuesday, February 12. Selbach Scott C sold $2.50 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 earnings per share, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.32M for 15.09 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harris Associate Ltd Partnership holds 0.28% or 1.23 million shares. Excalibur Mngmt owns 79,357 shares or 9.18% of their US portfolio. Sprucegrove Ltd has 1.51% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Whittier reported 6 shares stake. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj accumulated 4,000 shares. 42,312 were reported by Mackay Shields. 3,900 were accumulated by Alpha Windward Ltd Company. Sg Americas Securities Lc reported 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Brookfield Asset Management holds 0.01% or 17,000 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur accumulated 20,658 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 93,403 shares. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Delta Asset Management Lc Tn invested in 91 shares or 0% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement System reported 92,637 shares stake. Gideon Capital Advsrs reported 4,259 shares.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 2,825 shares to 49,772 shares, valued at $5.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (NYSE:CCI) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Ironwood Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $801.32M and $254.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Blmbg Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt Etf (FLRN) by 29,845 shares to 11,040 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 34,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,840 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).