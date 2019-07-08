Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Position; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Decreased Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $3.11 Million

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 29.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc sold 1,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,230 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, down from 5,976 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $5.59 during the last trading session, reaching $1948.5. About 1.67M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO Faces Berlin Protest From Merkel’s Coalition Partner; 29/03/2018 – President Donald Trump went after Amazon in a tweet, saying the online retailer pays “little or no taxes to state & local governments.”; 07/04/2018 – More than half of respondents in a new LendEDU survey said yes to the idea of using an Amazon-created cryptocurrency for purchases on the site; 15/03/2018 – The fair competition rules anticipated neither the e-commerce boom nor the rise of Amazon Japan; 22/03/2018 – Sixth Continent Integrates Amazon Pay; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 07/03/2018 – Instacart’s Blueprint for Fighting Amazon; 16/04/2018 – Greenpeace says coral at Amazon mouth should bar Total oil drilling; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON EXTENDS LOSSES, DOWN 3.8%; FACEBOOK CLIMBS MORE THAN 1%; 15/05/2018 – UPS, AMZN: $UPS To Bypass UPS, Amazon $AMZN Mimics Uber Tactics – TheInformation

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,545 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26M, up from 41,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.91 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $246.14. About 824,314 shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 07/05/2018 – Rally Cycling Team Rides “Inspired Bicycles” by Children in Tour of California to Benefit UnitedHealthcare Children’s; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth profit beats and it raises 2018 outlook; 13/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 From drugmaker to drug manager: Ex-GSK chief Andrew Witty jumps to the helm of giant Optum $GSK $UNH; 13/03/2018 – UNITED HEALTH PRODUCTS GETS CE MARK APPROVAL FOR HEMOSTYP®; 30/05/2018 – UnitedHealth at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes; 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Special Needs; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc, which manages about $721.63 million and $668.48 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 4,588 shares to 5,184 shares, valued at $728,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Marriott International New In (NASDAQ:MAR) by 47,907 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc..

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 earnings per share, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 92.26 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Edge Wealth Mgmt owns 2,400 shares. Investment House Ltd Liability Com holds 3.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 18,002 shares. Fmr Lc accumulated 16.66M shares. Kames Capital Public Limited Com accumulated 69,931 shares. Financial Advantage reported 30 shares. Mackenzie Fin, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 178,475 shares. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability owns 2,015 shares or 3.2% of their US portfolio. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Limited Com holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 131 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Lp holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,835 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Llc owns 16,446 shares. Griffin Asset Management Inc reported 3,815 shares stake. Vgi Prtnrs Pty Ltd holds 17.29% or 95,693 shares in its portfolio. London Of Virginia has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Davenport And Co Limited holds 40,738 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Stevens First Principles stated it has 45 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $2.19 million activity. BURKE RICHARD T sold $3.08M worth of stock. 5,000 shares valued at $1.33M were sold by BALLARD WILLIAM C JR on Tuesday, January 22. 20,000 shares valued at $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S on Friday, May 3.