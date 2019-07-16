Colonial Trust Advisors Raised Its Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding by $342,160 as Stock Value Declined; Harris Associates LP Has Raised Its Position in U S Silica Hldgs (SLCA) by $431,800 as Share Price Declined

Harris Associates LP increased its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (SLCA) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harris Associates LP bought 25,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.64 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.49 million, up from 1.62 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harris Associates LP who had been investing in U S Silica Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $885.95M market cap company. The stock decreased 6.19% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $12.05. About 1.47M shares traded. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) has declined 58.83% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 63.26% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCA News: 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TO CLOSE ON ITS $750 MLN ACQUISITION OF EP MINERALS BY END OF THIS MONTH; 19/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA REPORTS SALE OF TRANSLOAD ASSETS TO CIG LOGISTICS; 02/05/2018 – U.S. Silica at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 24/04/2018 – US Silica 1Q EPS 39c; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Sees 2018 Tax Rate 18%-20%; 14/05/2018 – U.S. SILICA BOARD AUTHORIZES NEW $200M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Silica 1Q Tons Sold Rose 22%; 03/04/2018 – U.S. Silica Announces Timing of Earnings Release and Investor Call; 24/04/2018 – U.S. SILICA HOLDINGS INC SLCA.N EXPECTS DEMAND TO RAMP THROUGHOUT THE YEAR AT A FASTER PACE THAN CAPACITY ADDITIONS- CONF CALL; 23/03/2018 – U.S. SILICA – WILL FINANCE DEAL,REFINANCE CURRENT DEBT THROUGH SEVEN YEAR, $1.280 BLN COMMITTED TERM LOAN B CREDIT FACILITY, $100 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,709 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $133.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $99.85. About 2.10M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 01/05/2018 – Medtronic: Technology Allows for Creation of More Intricate Implant Designs and Surface Textures; 18/05/2018 – FDA: MEDTRONIC RECALLS MINDFRAME CAPTURE LP REVASCULARIZATION; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC REPORTS CE LAUNCH OF VISUALASE LASER ABLATION SYSTEM; 19/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC – RESULTS PRESENTED AT EUROPEAN HEART RHYTHM ASSOCIATION SCIENTIFIC SESSIONS 2018 IN BARCELONA; 30/05/2018 – Medtronic Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Allergy Standards Ltd. (ASL) announced today the appointment of Kelsey Hayden as Business Operations Executive; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic Sees FY19 Organic Revenue Growth of 4%-4.5%; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15

Harris Associates L P, which manages about $54.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Controladora Vuela Cia De Av (NYSE:VLRS) by 215,300 shares to 6.98M shares, valued at $59.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 2,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Apergy Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie has 0.11% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Grp Inc has invested 0.17% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Baxter Bros accumulated 0.19% or 8,994 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank & Tru Company stated it has 0.02% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Auxier Asset Management invested in 150,873 shares or 2.82% of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.28% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 75,343 shares. Gabalex Mgmt Llc has 1.32% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Moreno Evelyn V has invested 2.14% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 200,000 were reported by Central Securities. Amp Investors Limited owns 642,263 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Advsr Asset holds 0.44% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 271,805 shares. Colonial Tru reported 34,709 shares. British Columbia Investment Mngmt reported 375,781 shares. Hexavest stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).