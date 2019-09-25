Colonial Trust Advisors Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Lowered by $303,459 as Market Valuation Declined; Massachusetts Financial Services Company Lowered Stake in Te Connectivity LTD (TEL) as Market Valuation Declined

Massachusetts Financial Services Company decreased its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) by 13.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Company sold 348,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.13% . The institutional investor held 2.16M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $207.02M, down from 2.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Company who had been investing in Te Connectivity Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.38. About 2.29 million shares traded or 56.39% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 0.90% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.90% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Net $490M; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Adj EPS $1.42; 09/05/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 44C/SHR FROM 40C, EST. 42C; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.70 TO $3.76 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 45,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 53,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.74% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.56. About 12.23 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand; 29/03/2018 – RUSSIA’S FAS: DIFFERENT OPTIONS ON SCHLUMBERGER’S STAKE IN EDC; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares to 59,511 shares, valued at $13.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,962 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,004 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.68 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Schlumberger (SLB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Assessing Halliburton’s Value – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Oilfield Services Stocks Slumped in August – Motley Fool” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley Upgrades Schlumberger On Valuation, Improved Outlook – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Schlumberger’s (NYSE:SLB) Share Price Down A Worrying 64%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta Mgmt Corporation accumulated 462,600 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Kistler holds 2,858 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Clal Enter Hldg holds 0.01% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Argent Trust holds 0.31% or 76,856 shares in its portfolio. Meyer Handelman Co stated it has 250,669 shares. Moody National Bank & Trust Division owns 161,920 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Jnba Finance reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Interactive Financial Advisors invested in 55 shares or 0% of the stock. Sequoia Ltd Llc holds 0.03% or 9,321 shares. Central Fincl Bank And Tru Co holds 277 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 628,562 shares. Connable Office Inc holds 0.3% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 41,094 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings holds 0.2% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 5.71M shares. Boyer And Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 75,078 shares or 1.19% of its portfolio. Nomura Asset Ltd reported 0.14% stake.

Analysts await TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 3.70% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.35 per share. TEL’s profit will be $436.72 million for 17.57 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual earnings per share reported by TE Connectivity Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.33% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks to Buy for September – Investorplace.com” published on August 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $13,665 activity.