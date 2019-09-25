Colonial Trust Advisors Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Trimmed by $303,459; As Fedex (FDX) Stock Value Declined, Flippin Bruce & Porter Raised Position by $448,868

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Fedex Corp (FDX) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 2,737 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 17,294 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.84M, up from 14,557 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Fedex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.40B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $3.93 during the last trading session, reaching $147.18. About 3.25 million shares traded or 23.17% up from the average. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 20/03/2018 – FedEx 3Q EPS $7.59, Not $2.07; 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019, WILL BE OPERATED BY FEDEX FREIGHT, ITS LESS-THAN-TRUCKLOAD UNIT; 09/03/2018 – Napa Vlley Rgstr: Napa purveyor of heirloom beans drops FedEx due to its NRA ties; 20/03/2018 – FedEx quarterly profit rises on higher rates; 02/04/2018 – FedEx cyberattacks wanted to destroy more than just money, experts say; 20/03/2018 – KATV News: BREAKING: Police have confirmed a second package was found to be loaded with an explosive device at a FedEx facilit; 20/03/2018 – Fifth package bomb strikes Texas, at FedEx facility near San Antonio; 14/05/2018 – FedEx’s Smith Sees Blockchain as `Next Frontier’ for Logistics; 08/05/2018 – FEDEX TO TRANSFER $6B OF U.S. PENSION PLAN OBLIGATIONS; 26/04/2018 – FedEx Office Survey Reveals Enduring Preference for Printed Materials in Today’s Increasingly Digital Environment

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 14.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 7,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 45,273 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80M, down from 53,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.27. About 9.54 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV) by 2,756 shares to 54,276 shares, valued at $16.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,996 shares, and has risen its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.04M for 21.51 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual earnings per share reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Roundview Ltd Co holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 8,722 shares. Cohen Mgmt stated it has 45,040 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.01% or 62,442 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Management, California-based fund reported 21,997 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.26% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Farmers Savings Bank holds 1,129 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Intl owns 48.55M shares. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated owns 141,469 shares. Rockland Trust owns 1.38% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 349,941 shares. Beacon Financial invested in 85,519 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 42,878 shares. Smithfield Trust has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Rothschild Il invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mairs & invested in 2.24 million shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Commerce holds 0.19% or 33,003 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,614 activity.

