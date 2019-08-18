Colonial Trust Advisors Maintains Position in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (DIS); As Range Res (RRC) Stock Price Declined, Kopernik Global Investors Has Upped Holding by $22.50 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk (DIS) by 12.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 11,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 106,752 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.85M, up from 95,004 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $135.2. About 6.25M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/05/2018 – The Hill: Sources tell Reuters Comcast seeks to block Disney-Fox deal with all-cash bid; 30/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC – AWARE OF PRESS RELEASE OF COMCAST CORPORATION OF MAY 23; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 09/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Reports Third Quarter Income From Continuing Operations Before Income Tax Expense Of $1.33 Billion And Total Segment Operating Income Before Depreciation And Amortization Of $1; 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as ESPN president; 08/05/2018 – James Murdoch Wouldn’t Move to Disney if Fox Deal Closes; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 04/05/2018 – DISNEY: `AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ GLOBAL GBO $905.1M TO DATE; 19/03/2018 – Variety: Andy Bird Out as Head of Walt Disney International

Kopernik Global Investors Llc increased its stake in Range Res Corp (RRC) by 29.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc bought 2.05 million shares as the company’s stock declined 36.99% . The hedge fund held 8.98 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $100.88 million, up from 6.93M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Range Res Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.1. About 10.92M shares traded or 4.54% up from the average. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 25/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Range Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 26/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES SAYS HAS MULTIPLE ASSET SALES UNDERWAY; 29/05/2018 – Range Resources Starts Operations at Indonesia Project; 16/04/2018 – RANGE – CREDIT AGREEMENT IS A REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF $4 BLN, A BORROWING BASE OF $3.0 BLN, TOTAL LENDER COMMITMENTS OF $2.0 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Net $49.2M; 17/05/2018 – Range Resources at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES CORP SAYS ON APRIL 13, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO AN AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEEMENT – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Range Resources ‘BB+’Rating; Outlook Stable

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gofen & Glossberg Limited Il stated it has 1.47% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Co has 28,160 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. America First Investment Advsr Ltd Com owns 10 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bbr Partners Limited Liability Company holds 18,638 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Brookstone Cap Mngmt has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Delphi Management Inc Ma accumulated 14,946 shares or 1.54% of the stock. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd accumulated 249,126 shares or 0.57% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 2.32 million shares. 4,000 were reported by Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Howard Hughes Medical Institute owns 40,000 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Ltd Llc accumulated 5,446 shares. Moreover, Winslow Evans Crocker has 0.99% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,514 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 961,532 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Independent Franchise Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.17% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 139,025 shares. Csu Producer holds 18,200 shares or 8.14% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold RRC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 19.18 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.18% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Signaturefd Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Jane Street Grp Limited Liability reported 163,929 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,960 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP holds 58,996 shares. Invesco has 2.75M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Australia-based Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Amer Int Group has invested 0.02% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Putnam Invests Ltd has 0.01% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 328,700 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 732,718 shares. Citigroup holds 602,822 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Aperio Group stated it has 78,080 shares. 274,790 were reported by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $681,327 activity. $97,997 worth of stock was bought by FUNK JAMES M on Monday, March 11. GRAY STEVEN D also bought $175,390 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) shares.

