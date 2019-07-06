Colonial Trust Advisors Maintains Position in Air Products & Chemicals (APD); Bbr Partners Upped Align Technology (ALGN) Holding

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) by 17.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 8,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 58,163 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, up from 49,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $230.58. About 541,506 shares traded. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) has risen 22.94% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical APD News: 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 28/03/2018 – Air Products’ Seifi Ghasemi Participates in CEO Forum with Saudi Crown Prince; 27/03/2018 – Air Products Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees FY Adj EPS $7.25-Adj EPS $7.40; 26/04/2018 – Air Products & Chemicals Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.85; 26/04/2018 – AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC APD.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.40 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/05/2018 – Air Products Named a 2018 DiversityInc Noteworthy Company; 16/05/2018 – Air Products Declares Quarterly Dividend; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Chemicals Adds Air Products, Exits Monsanto; 03/04/2018 – Air Products Breaks Ground at Huntsman Site in Louisiana for Industrial Gases Production Plant to Supply Carbon Monoxide and Hydrogen to Huntsman

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 44.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 3,206 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.33% with the market. The hedge fund held 10,334 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.94M, up from 7,128 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $273.29. About 560,403 shares traded. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has risen 13.72% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q EPS $1.02-EPS $1.06; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – DISPUTE DOES NOT IMPACT CO’S EXISTING SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH SDC WHICH REMAINS IN PLACE THROUGH 2019; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology Sees 2Q Rev $460M-$470M; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY – IN APRIL , SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY & PERMANENTLY REQUIRE CO TO CLOSE EXISTING INVISALIGN STORES; 09/05/2018 – 3Shape Files US Patent Infringement Complaint Against Align Technology; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES SEEKING TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY ENJOIN ALL ACTIVITIES RELATED TO INVISALIGN STORE PILOT PROJECT; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens Invisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold ALGN shares while 151 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 63.56 million shares or 5.54% less from 67.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Howe And Rusling Incorporated invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). 138,861 are owned by Jennison Associate Limited Liability. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 288,411 shares. Acadian Asset Ltd owns 277 shares. Polar Llp reported 27,618 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 0.02% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Shelton Capital Mgmt holds 2,146 shares. Optimum Invest invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Edgewood Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 2.01M shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has invested 0.22% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Sit Inv Inc has invested 0.13% in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). Factory Mutual Insur invested in 0.24% or 69,100 shares. 1,350 were reported by Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp. Ballentine Limited owns 1,006 shares.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35 billion and $769.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 5,995 shares to 50,262 shares, valued at $4.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,121 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $318,228 activity.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DISH, ALGN, BIIB – Nasdaq” on January 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: BLK, ALGN, CORT – Nasdaq” published on January 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in Align Technology (ALGN) Now – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2018. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Analysts Estimate Align Technology (ALGN) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on April 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, DLTR – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 21, 2019.