Colonial Trust Advisors Lowered Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $864,099; Reinhart Partners Lowered Its White Mtns Ins Grp LTD Com (WTM) Stake as Stock Price Rose

Reinhart Partners Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com (WTM) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc sold 396 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 39,849 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.88 million, down from 40,245 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Grp Ltd Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1090. About 7,844 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains Insurance Sees Transaction Closing by End 2Q 201; 16/04/2018 – BUILD AMERICA MUTUAL – EXPANDING CLAIMS-PAYING RESOURCES BY $100 MLN THROUGH COLLATERALIZED REINSURANCE AGREEMENT WITH FIDUS RE; 29/05/2018 – White Mountains Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss/Shr $12.82; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – INTENDS TO FUND ACQUISITION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND AND NEW DEBT ISSUED BY NSM; 21/05/2018 – NSM INSURANCE GROUP – UK ARM, VANTAGE HOLDINGS, HAS ACQUIRED FRESH INSURANCE SERVICES GROUP LIMITED; 10/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD – TENDER OFFER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON APRIL 10, 2018 AND EXPIRE AT END OF DAY ON MAY 7, 2018

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23 million, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $249.09. About 88,852 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS; 30/04/2018 – MLM REACHED PACT WITH DOJ, SUBMITS PROPOSED COURT ORDER; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: MARTIN MARIETTA SHOULD DIVEST SOME QUARRIES; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 10/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Graftech Intl Ltd Com by 119,859 shares to 337,499 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Premier Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:PINC) by 64,330 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,450 shares, and has risen its stake in Trueblue Inc Com (NYSE:TBI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 2,497 shares to 26,317 shares, valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 8,494 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,163 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).