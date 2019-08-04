Colonial Trust Advisors Increases Holding in Comcast (CMCSA); Owl Creek Asset Management LP Holds Stake in Caesars Entmt (CZR)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 13.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 12,351 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.58% . The institutional investor held 104,537 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, up from 92,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $42.65. About 20.84 million shares traded or 14.52% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has risen 21.74% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.74% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 20/04/2018 – Comcast, Charter partner for mobile services back-end software; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST OFFERS GBP12.50 IN CASH FOR EACH SKY SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Comcast Continues to Engage With Sky Independent Committee Seeking Recommendation; 25/04/2018 – Sky withdraws recommendation for Fox bid after higher Comcast offer; 27/05/2018 – NBC News PR: EXCLUSIVE: Sen. @JeffFlake (R-Ariz.) tells @MeetThePress’ @ChuckTodd: “A lot of us have been skeptical that…; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 09/05/2018 – FOX: WILL MAKE ANNOUNCEMENT IN DUE COURSE AFTER COMCAST SKY BID; 10/05/2018 – FCC SAYS RULES ADOPTED IN DECEMBER ALLOWING INTERNET PROVIDERS TO BLOCK OR SLOW CONTENT WILL TAKE EFFECT AROUND JUNE 10; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will begin offering Netflix subscriptions within several cable bundles this month

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp bought 502,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 5.00M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.45M, up from 4.50 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 9.50 million shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Icahn Carl C accumulated 99.25 million shares. Segantii Capital Mngmt invested in 0.31% or 300,000 shares. Lorber David A holds 19,711 shares or 4.71% of its portfolio. 4.03 million were reported by Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P. Kj Harrison & Ptnrs stated it has 115,000 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 60,674 shares. Long Pond Lp invested in 1.46M shares. Clearline Lp invested in 2.97% or 652,648 shares. Summit Grp Ltd Liability Co reported 31,900 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 2.50 million shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na accumulated 167 shares or 0% of the stock. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 0.13% or 110,000 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 896,553 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Michigan-based Deroy And Devereaux Private Counsel has invested 2% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR).

Owl Creek Asset Management Lp, which manages about $6.06 billion and $2.70B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 195,637 shares to 152,263 shares, valued at $25.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brunswick Corp (NYSE:BC) by 154,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 67,394 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 69 investors sold CMCSA shares while 452 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 3.63 billion shares or 0.18% less from 3.64 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Missouri-based Parkside Financial Bank And Trust has invested 0.18% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.24% or 6.47 million shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Co stated it has 1,382 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Autus Asset Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 7,956 shares. Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0.49% or 837,016 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Company invested in 13,501 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Weik Cap Mgmt reported 2.65% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Comgest Glob Investors Sas owns 198,200 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt reported 159,170 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Goodnow Invest Gru Limited owns 168,740 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 1,823 shares. Advisory Alpha Limited Com holds 5,924 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Dnb Asset As has invested 0% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Private Mgmt Grp Inc accumulated 372,707 shares or 0.74% of the stock.