Colonial Trust Advisors Increased Its Cisco Systems (CSCO) Position; USA Compression Partners LP Has 1.33 Sentiment

USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.30, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 32 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 24 sold and decreased their stock positions in USA Compression Partners LP. The funds in our database now possess: 29.61 million shares, down from 30.19 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding USA Compression Partners LP in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 12 Increased: 17 New Position: 15.

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) stake by 16.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 20,912 shares as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 148,364 shares with $8.01M value, up from 127,452 last quarter. Cisco Systems Inc now has $227.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.86% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $53.25. About 29.02M shares traded or 34.38% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Remaining Authorized Amount for Repurchases Is $25.1 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Non-GAAP Operating Margin Rate 29.5% – 30.5%; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 20/03/2018 – Checkmarx Names Bernd Leger Chief Marketing Officer; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS BA2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 24/03/2018 – Mena Report: Azerbaijan : Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies and Cisco sign MoU; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: INTENT TO BUY ACCOMPANY

USA Compression Partners, LP provides natural gas compression services under term contracts with clients in the gas and oil industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units and maintains related support inventory and equipment. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides compression services in various shale plays, including the Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Mississippi Lime, Granite Wash, Woodford, Barnett, Haynesville, Niobrara, and Fayetteville shales.

Analysts await USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE:USAC) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 96.88% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.64 per share. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by USA Compression Partners, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny holds 2.01% of its portfolio in USA Compression Partners, LP for 880,379 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 110,800 shares or 0.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lucas Capital Management has 0.65% invested in the company for 35,433 shares. The Massachusetts-based Albert D Mason Inc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 37,125 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fin Corporation Pa has 21,782 shares. Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Company invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Advsr Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0.8% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Farmers Bancorp reported 1.26% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). The Missouri-based Duncker Streett & Co has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc holds 0.34% or 192,869 shares in its portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0.31% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Comerica Natl Bank stated it has 0.78% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burns J W & holds 0.21% or 15,788 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 1.26% or 296,117 shares. 68,215 were accumulated by Waverton. Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 67,721 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv accumulated 0.01% or 170 shares. 81,225 are held by Mcmillion Mngmt.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. Goldman Sachs maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, July 30.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. 10,000 shares were bought by BUSH WESLEY G, worth $557,404.