Colonial Trust Advisors Holding in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Lifted by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Lowered Holding in Citrix Sys Com (CTXS) by $1.50 Million as Stock Price Declined

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citrix Sys Inc Com (CTXS) by 20.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc sold 15,189 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.54% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 57,794 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.76 million, down from 72,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citrix Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $100.84. About 1.60M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 10.02% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 09/05/2018 – CompDealerNews: Citrix Canada head retires; 08/05/2018 – ViewSonic Upgrades its Popular SC-T25 Raspberry Pi 3 Device with Citrix Workspace Hub Features at Citrix Synergy 2018; 07/05/2018 – eG Innovations to Showcase Purpose-Built Monitoring Capabilities for Citrix XenApp and XenDesktop 7.x at Citrix Synergy 2018; 16/05/2018 – ExtraHop Reveal(x) Named a Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Winner; 08/05/2018 – Liquidware to Participate as a Silver Sponsor at Citrix Synergy 2018; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Unveils lndustry’s First Digital Workspace to Unify and Secure all Apps and Content for all Devices; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 19/04/2018 – DJ Citrix Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTXS); 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 12/03/2018 – Citrix Systems Amends Bylaws to Implement Proxy Access

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 9.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 45,545 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 41,468 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $252.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $265.9. About 5.23 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Establishes Long-term Strategic Partnership with LabCorp; 11/04/2018 – CVS rolls out new tool to combat rising drug prices; 13/03/2018 – Former GSK chief Andrew Witty to lead UnitedHealth’s Optum unit; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Operating Cost Ratio 15.4%; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Names Larry Renfro to Lead Enterprise Growth Efforts and Optum’s Next-Generation Investment Initiatives Through an Expanded Optum Ventures; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS MOST POSITIVE ON MANAGED CARE SUBSECTOR DUE TO FAVORABLE OUTLOOK; 03/05/2018 – Scholarship Program for Native Americans to Create Pipeline of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Professionals in North Dakota

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.73B and $2.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 461 shares to 27,071 shares, valued at $31.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Core S&P Scp Etf (IJR) by 17,152 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,859 shares, and has risen its stake in Coca Cola Co Com (NYSE:KO).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $141,507 activity.

Analysts await Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 2.08% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.96 per share. CTXS’s profit will be $123.75M for 26.82 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by Citrix Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 140.26 million shares or 15.31% more from 121.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guinness Asset Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 160 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 4,136 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Axa has 233,054 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Gulf Bancorp (Uk) has invested 0.06% in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Franklin Inc holds 0% or 22,705 shares in its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Lc owns 3,300 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Co holds 2,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Co has 0% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS). Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0.03% invested in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) for 116,666 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability has 14,272 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp reported 5,955 shares. Virtu Lc invested in 2,078 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability Company reported 185,262 shares stake. Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Company has 4,749 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset reported 374,740 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Glob Americas invested in 63,200 shares or 1.25% of the stock. Hallmark Management reported 3,237 shares stake. Ckw Finance Group has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Sequoia Financial Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,979 shares. Voya Mgmt Llc holds 1.19% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 2.15M shares. 567,191 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd. Federated Invsts Inc Pa owns 87,461 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 734 shares. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.42% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Hulzen Asset Limited Com invested in 1,165 shares. Guardian Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.42% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,066 shares. Cap Guardian Tru reported 1.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pinebridge Invests Lp stated it has 0.55% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Dillon And Associate invested 0.07% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 0.94% or 2.32M shares.