Colonial Trust Advisors Holding in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Lowered by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Symons Capital Management Increased Consolidated Edison (ED) Stake by $2.23 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $90.86. About 207,851 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Palmer Atlantic Insurance Ltd; 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 29/03/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS MCGREGOR & ASSOCIATES; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury

Symons Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) by 40.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc bought 26,542 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 91,938 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.80M, up from 65,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Consolidated Edison Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.58. About 663,600 shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison, Inc. Recommends Shareholder Rejection of Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corp; 29/05/2018 – U.S. Army pulls Mountain Valley natgas pipeline permit in W. Virginia; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Consolidated Edison Co Of NY’s Sr Unsec Dbntrs ‘A-‘; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC – QTRLY SHR $1.38; 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.58 million for 27.70 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18,115 shares to 174,995 shares, valued at $20.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eli Lilly & Co (NYSE:LLY) by 5,304 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,885 shares, and has risen its stake in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Incorporated holds 6,631 shares. Rench Wealth Mngmt reported 62,437 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Limited Partnership accumulated 260 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kames Cap Public Limited Co owns 15,840 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Whittier Tru Comm accumulated 0.08% or 33,016 shares. Cibc holds 0% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 12,793 shares. Verity Verity Ltd Liability reported 1.15% stake. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Company holds 200,947 shares. Teacher Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.17% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). United Fire Gru holds 0.3% or 10,321 shares in its portfolio. Wagner Bowman Management has 0.15% invested in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Washington Trust Natl Bank has 100 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0.09% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 1.22 million are owned by Franklin. Blair William & Company Il has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG).

Symons Capital Management Inc, which manages about $526.15M and $232.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (NYSE:DUK) by 4,633 shares to 129,339 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Aes Corp. (NYSE:AES) by 27,673 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 601,800 shares, and cut its stake in Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $156,590 activity. On Thursday, February 28 HOGLUND ROBERT N bought $2,283 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 29 shares. $2,243 worth of stock was bought by Moore Elizabeth D on Friday, May 31. Muccilo Robert bought $7,694 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. Sanchez Robert had bought 49 shares worth $4,334 on Sunday, June 30. On Sunday, June 30 RESHESKE FRANCES bought $88 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 1 shares. de la Bastide Lore also bought $349 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Wednesday, July 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Group Public Limited Company invested in 3.96M shares or 0.19% of the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 708 shares. Hartford Inv Management reported 40,602 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.07% or 97,263 shares in its portfolio. Round Table Svcs Ltd Llc invested in 0.18% or 6,002 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys owns 18,771 shares. Jefferies Group Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Wills Fincl reported 14,641 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 360 shares. Invesco Limited reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Sg Americas Securities Llc has 0.01% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 10,971 shares. Centurylink Mgmt Comm has 0.55% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Trust Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 2,472 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Alphamark Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd owns 973,686 shares.

