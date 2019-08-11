Colonial Trust Advisors Holding in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Has Decreased by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; Segantii Capital Management LTD Has Decreased Its Dish Network (DISH) Position as Market Valuation Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.42. About 542,123 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 29/03/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires McGregor & Associates; 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Buys ClearPoint Financial; 10/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER SIGNS PACT TO BUY PRONTO INSURANCE; 18/05/2018 – INSURANCE BROKER ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER & CO SAYS COMPANY WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR DEVELOPMENTS ON U.S. WITHDRAWAL FROM IRAN NUCLEAR DEAL; 10/05/2018 – Palladium Equity Partners Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell Pronto Insurance to Arthur J. Gallagher & Co; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 02/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS CLEARPOINT FINL; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Segantii Capital Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, down from 70,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.39. About 1.51 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 10.55% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue misses estimates on pay-TV losses; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN CHARLIE ERGEN SPEAKING ON EARNINGS CALL; 23/05/2018 – Dish Chairman Says Phase Two of 5G Network Will Cost $10 Billion; 23/03/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP DISH.O : MOFFETTNATHANSON RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP- CO SAYS PERCENTAGE OF LINEAR TV CUSTOMERS THAT ARE UNPROFITABLE IS IN LOW SINGLE- CONF CALL; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 19/04/2018 – Fitch: Rating Outlook Is Negative for DISH; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 5.13% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $152.57 million for 27.57 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.15% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3,760 shares to 34,709 shares, valued at $3.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brookmont Capital holds 2.06% or 42,829 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Med Trust has invested 0.07% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,980 shares. Cibc Asset has 22,323 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia holds 35,657 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 0.08% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 110,136 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 242,673 shares. Franklin Resources holds 1.22M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 394,040 were reported by State Common Retirement Fund. Prudential Public Ltd stated it has 0.98% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). National Pension holds 0.07% or 245,856 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.57% or 1.09M shares. Td Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0.04% stake.

Segantii Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wipro Ltd (NYSE:WIT) by 6.99M shares to 7.69M shares, valued at $30.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) by 258,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Restorbio Inc.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $16.82 million activity. 500,005 shares were bought by ERGEN CHARLES W, worth $15.72M on Monday, August 5. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.