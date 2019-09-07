Colonial Trust Advisors Holding in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) Lowered as Market Valuation Rose; Eastern Bank Has Boosted Holding in Kimberly Clark (KMB) as Market Value Rose

Eastern Bank increased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 34.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eastern Bank bought 7,630 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.11% . The institutional investor held 29,523 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.66M, up from 21,893 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eastern Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $138.05. About 2.10 million shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500.

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 715,835 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ. REV. $1,192.7M; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF CHESTER, ENGLAND-BASED RISK SERVICES (NW) LTD; 26/04/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Names Arthur J. Bacci Executive Vice President and Chief Wealth Officer; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q ADJ EPS $1.52, EST. $1.56; 10/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Pronto Insurance; 19/04/2018 – DJ Arthur J Gallagher & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AJG); 09/04/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Integrity Transportation Insurance Agency, LLC; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY N PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold KMB shares while 378 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 239.07 million shares or 3.02% less from 246.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jones Finance Lllp reported 0% stake. Loudon Investment Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 5,607 shares. Metropolitan Life Co New York invested in 84,697 shares. 14,800 were reported by Ar Asset Mngmt Inc. 5,347 are owned by Montecito State Bank &. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com holds 79,412 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership invested in 2,900 shares. Cleararc reported 8,360 shares. Tdam Usa Inc reported 0.27% stake. Sabal Tru invested in 220,586 shares. Northeast Invest has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Mairs And Pwr Inc holds 0.2% or 132,239 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Security Natl has 0.07% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Raymond James & Assocs accumulated 0.29% or 1.56M shares. Synovus Corp accumulated 123,295 shares.

Eastern Bank, which manages about $1.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX) by 11,255 shares to 151,247 shares, valued at $18.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) by 91,562 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,886 shares, and cut its stake in Fedex Corporation (NYSE:FDX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 20 investors sold AJG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 144.61 million shares or 1.89% less from 147.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment Inc holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 62,119 shares. Suntrust Banks, a Georgia-based fund reported 29,438 shares. Principal Fincl Gp accumulated 0.02% or 285,324 shares. American Research Management reported 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). 99,104 were reported by Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Co. Cls Ltd Llc reported 0% stake. Umb Retail Bank N A Mo stated it has 13,827 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. West Oak Cap stated it has 963 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Iberiabank Corporation holds 0.07% or 7,270 shares. 67,324 were reported by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 20,267 shares. Stifel Fincl holds 0.02% in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) or 99,735 shares. 1832 Asset Limited Partnership holds 0% or 12,380 shares. Diversified Tru invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG). Calamos Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) for 114,910 shares.

