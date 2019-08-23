Colonial Trust Advisors Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) Has Decreased by $773,480 as Stock Price Rose; As Sterling Bancorp (STL) Share Value Rose, Systematic Financial Management LP Has Lifted Its Position

Systematic Financial Management Lp increased its stake in Sterling Bancorp (STL) by 3.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp bought 34,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.95 million, up from 1.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 171,638 shares traded. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 3.32% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 09/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,; 02/05/2018 – Sterling Bancorp at Group Meeting Hosted By FIG Partners Today; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q EPS 43c; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – GROUP GROSS EARNINGS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DEC 2017 OF 133.5 BLN NAIRA VS 111.4 BLN NAIRA A YR AGO; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – DEAL TO BE PAID IN CASH VIA A MIX OF CASH ON HAND, RUN-OFF OF EXISTING RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE LOANS AND SALES OF SECURITIES; 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 22/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61M, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $140.39. About 30,499 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 05/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Announces Director and Officer Changes; 07/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS CARLISLE FOODSERVICE PRODUCTS, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 25/04/2018 – Carlisle Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Carlisle Companies Incorporated Completes Sale of Carlisle FoodService Products; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC

Systematic Financial Management Lp, which manages about $14.04 billion and $2.92 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) by 324,716 shares to 1.10 million shares, valued at $18.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coherent Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 5,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,078 shares, and cut its stake in Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold STL shares while 95 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 188.77 million shares or 6.59% less from 202.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Capital Prns Llc has invested 0.95% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Llc stated it has 0.46% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.02% or 1.08 million shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability reported 113,110 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset Inc has invested 0% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). 15,672 are owned by Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York. Eagle Ridge Mngmt stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Landscape Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested 0.03% in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 151,200 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 57,000 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Johnson Group Inc has 0% invested in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL). Edge Wealth Management Lc holds 0.02% or 5,213 shares. Secor Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 34,608 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited reported 0% stake.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sterling Bancorp announces results for the second quarter of 2019 with diluted earnings per share available to common stockholders of $0.46 (as reported) and $0.51 (as adjusted); results reflect the continued progress in balance sheet transition and financial center consolidation strategies – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Sterling Bancorp (STL) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Those Who Purchased RTW Retailwinds (NYSE:RTW) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 42% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire $504 Million in Commercial Loans and Origination Platform – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% or 86,503 shares in its portfolio. Smithfield Trust Company holds 0% or 34 shares in its portfolio. 3,510 are owned by Davenport & Lc. Brandywine Glob Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 54,442 shares. 6,209 were accumulated by Art Advsrs Ltd Com. Bryn Mawr Trust owns 4,042 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 124,494 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Com owns 23,292 shares. Blb&B Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Tru Advisors LP accumulated 74,368 shares. Kennedy Capital Management reported 35,783 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Dynamic Management Ltd owns 5.24% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 11,811 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.04% stake. First Hawaiian State Bank reported 2,588 shares stake.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc Core Msciemerging (IEMG) by 25,778 shares to 106,444 shares, valued at $5.50 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 20,912 shares in the quarter, for a total of 148,364 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Core Msci Eafetf (IEFA).