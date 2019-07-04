Colonial Trust Advisors Has Upped Stake in Norfolk Southern (NSC) by $1.45 Million as Share Value Rose; Alyeska Investment Group LP Has Lowered Hill Rom Hldgs (HRC) Position by $24.67 Million as Share Value Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) by 42.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 7,818 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,153 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.89M, up from 18,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $202.51. About 826,178 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 14/03/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : CREDIT SUISSE SAYS UNRAVELING OF COST IMPROVEMENT STORY AND DETERIORATION IN COAL FUNDAMENTALS ARE KEY RISKS TO TP; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY

Alyeska Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (HRC) by 39.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alyeska Investment Group Lp sold 234,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 353,929 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.47 million, down from 588,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alyeska Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $105.82. About 282,585 shares traded. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) has risen 9.93% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical HRC News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – NOW 2018 EXPECTS ADJUSTED EARNINGS, EXCLUDING SPECIAL ITEMS, OF $4.60 TO $4.65 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/03/2018 – HILL-ROM REPORTS SALE OF THIRD-PARTY RENTAL BUSINESS; 14/05/2018 – Hill-Rom Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – IMRIS and Hill-Rom Announce Commercial Launch of New Magnetic Resonance Neurosurgical Table; 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Announces Divestiture Of Third-Party Rental Business; 27/04/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS INC – GROETELAARS SUCCEEDS JOHN J. GREISCH; 07/03/2018 – HILL-ROM HOLDINGS – BOARD DECLARED QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.20/SHARE; 27/04/2018 – Hill-Rom 2Q Rev $710.5M; 20/04/2018 – Hill-Rom Enhances Spot™ Vision Screener To Serve Senior Population

Analysts await Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) to report earnings on August, 2 before the open. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 5.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.15 per share. HRC’s profit will be $80.80 million for 21.86 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Alyeska Investment Group Lp, which manages about $3.14 billion and $7.17 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Foods Hldg Corp by 247,867 shares to 280,822 shares, valued at $9.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 137,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 168,314 shares, and has risen its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (Put) (NYSE:BMY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold HRC shares while 102 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 53.48 million shares or 5.51% less from 56.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 86,780 shares. California-based Lpl Financial has invested 0% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Guyasuta Inv Advsrs Inc has invested 0.5% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC). Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 23,525 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc stated it has 5,461 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 20,380 shares. Smithfield Trust owns 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ww Asset Mngmt holds 3,559 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Fisher Asset Limited Liability has 0.16% invested in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) for 1.31 million shares. Ironwood Fin Limited Liability Co invested in 155 shares. Bahl Gaynor holds 0.02% or 24,670 shares. 23,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Paloma Prns Mngmt Co reported 20,198 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Meeder Asset Management holds 0.15% in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) or 18,228 shares. Barclays Public Limited holds 85,842 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. 4,761 shares valued at $858,097 were sold by Wheeler Michael Joseph on Tuesday, February 12.