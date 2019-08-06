Colonial Trust Advisors Has Trimmed Its Holding in Carlisle Cos (CSL) as Valuation Rose; Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Raised Holding in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $24.39 Million

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% . The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $137.47. About 3,364 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 18.57% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 08/05/2018 – Local Wendy’s General Managers Receive National Recognition; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Companies Reports Record First Quarter 2018 Revenues; 18/04/2018 – GM Names Steve Carlisle Senior VP and President, Cadillac; 05/03/2018 LAUNCH: CARLISLE FOODSERVICE $320M 1L TL FOR LBO; MTG MARCH 7; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Carlisle FoodService ‘B’ Rtg On Trm Ln; 27/03/2018 – Natoli Engineering Enters Encapsulation Machine Replacement Parts Market with Carlisle Precision Machining Acquisition; 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns B3 Cfr To Carlisle Foodservice; B2 To Secured First Lien Facility; 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 07/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Carlisle FoodService ‘B’; New Dbt Rtd; Otlk Stbl

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 949.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 236,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,682 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.19 million, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $114.13. About 90,487 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 13/03/2018 – CHEMOSERVIS DWORY SA CHSA.WA – ENERGOASH OPERATES IN FIELD OF INDUSTRIAL WASTE MANAGEMENT AND POST-PROCESS PRODUCTS; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites Waste Management’s Cash Generation, Free Cash Flow Expected in $1B Range This Year

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. Shares for $3.63M were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN on Tuesday, February 12. ROBERTS DAVID A had sold 3,610 shares worth $438,615 on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 188,994 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability owns 42,312 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Company holds 0% or 530 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested in 0.08% or 273,100 shares. Appleton Prtn Inc Ma has 0.05% invested in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) for 2,991 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management owns 13,950 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board stated it has 0.06% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). New York-based Jefferies Gp Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Wellington Mgmt Llp holds 0% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) or 16,277 shares. Victory Cap Management Inc stated it has 658,385 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Opus Capital Group Ltd Liability Co reported 0.23% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Morgan Stanley reported 95,099 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.32 EPS, up 38.10% or $0.64 from last year’s $1.68 per share. CSL’s profit will be $131.33M for 14.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.62 actual EPS reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.45% negative EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc Com (NYSE:ETN) by 6,860 shares to 43,294 shares, valued at $3.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (NYSE:CCI) by 5,070 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,209 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares to 107,397 shares, valued at $7.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 4,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,457 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).