Colonial Trust Advisors Has Lifted Its Holding in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by $342,160; Cooper Creek Partners Management Has Raised Position in Immersion (IMMR) as Share Value Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 12.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 3,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.65% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 34,709 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.16 million, up from 30,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $132.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.45% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $98.55. About 1.60M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 2.43% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 29/05/2018 – Medtronic at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 11/04/2018 – Medtronic Presenting at Conference Apr 11; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 29/03/2018 – FDA: Medtronic Inc- 6F Taiga Guiding Catheter; 09/05/2018 – Data Reinforce Reduced Complications with Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System Over Traditional Pacemakers in Real-World Use; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Restorative Therapies Rev $2.13B, Up 9%

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Immersion Corp (IMMR) by 11.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 170,792 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.69% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.62M shares of the computer peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.62M, up from 1.44 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Immersion Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.60M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.34. About 71,221 shares traded. Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR) has declined 34.92% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.35% the S&P500. Some Historical IMMR News: 10/05/2018 – Immersion 1Q Adjusted Earnings $71.5; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 16/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX CAPITAL REDUCED STAKE TO 1.4%; 03/05/2018 – Richland Source: Spanish Immersion student wins agency billboard contest; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP SAYS VIEX & AFFILIATES AGREED TO WITHDRAW ITS NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AS DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING – SEC FLING; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Rev $108M-$118M; 10/05/2018 – IMMERSION CORP FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Immersion Sees 2018 Adjusted Earnings $59M-$67; 11/05/2018 – IMMERSION HOLDER VIEX AGREES TO NOMINATE, BACK TRAUB TO BOARD; 08/03/2018 – lmmersion Files Additional Lawsuits Against Samsung in U.S. and China

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Burke Herbert Commercial Bank invested in 0.36% or 4,481 shares. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 0.58% stake. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md reported 21.69M shares. Capital Advisors Ltd Llc, Ohio-based fund reported 2,828 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% or 8,077 shares. Monarch Capital Management Inc holds 75,457 shares. Aspen Inv Mngmt reported 7,617 shares. 31,229 were reported by Strategic Global Advisors Limited. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 363,664 shares. Cutter And Brokerage owns 39,405 shares for 1.02% of their portfolio. Foyston Gordon And Payne Incorporated holds 416,007 shares. Becker Mgmt owns 5,728 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Com accumulated 4,948 shares. Thornburg Management Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 585,754 shares. First Manhattan owns 4,410 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold IMMR shares while 35 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 20.05 million shares or 3.57% less from 20.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,241 were accumulated by Acadian Asset Mgmt. Morgan Stanley accumulated 54,329 shares. Amer Century has 244,935 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hussman Strategic Advisors Incorporated accumulated 8,000 shares. Northern invested in 356,669 shares or 0% of the stock. 31,284 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Co invested in 2.17% or 1.47M shares. Psagot House owns 1,010 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communication owns 500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Penbrook Limited Liability Corp invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Moreover, Stone Ridge Asset Management Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Sei Investments Com reported 0% in Immersion Corporation (NASDAQ:IMMR). Perritt Mngmt, Illinois-based fund reported 109,700 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp accumulated 32,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has 10,500 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc, which manages about $166.42 million and $293.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fusion Connect Inc by 515,000 shares to 706,588 shares, valued at $926,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ashland Global Holdings by 58,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,352 shares, and cut its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN).