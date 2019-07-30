Colonial Trust Advisors Has Increased Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $1.18 Million; As Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Share Price Declined, Canyon Capital Advisors Upped Holding

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 63.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 26,857 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.86% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,857 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.15 million, up from 42,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $72.02. About 441,520 shares traded. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 38.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.03% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK PARTNERSHIPS TO GROW; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program; 10/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO REPORTS BUYBACK PLAN FOR UP TO PS$4.5B; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 16/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S BANCO MACRO SAYS PATAGONIA DEAL IS COMPLETELY DEAD; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS WILL SEEK TO PURSUE ACQUISITIONS TO GROW

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 11.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 9,645 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 91,906 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.26 million, up from 82,261 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $131.53. About 4.53 million shares traded or 6.16% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES DR PEPPER SNAPPLE RATINGS TO BAA2; ASSIGNS RATINGS TO FUND KEURIG DR PEPPER TRANSACTION; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV; 20/04/2018 – PepsiCo Announces Webcast of Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PHILIPPINES SAYS STORAGE FEES SUBJECT TO NEGOTIATION; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Foods Canada Issues Ontario-Only Voluntary Recall of Select Ruffles® Regular Flavoured Potato Chips Due to Undisclosed Milk Ingredient; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.71, REV VIEW $65.39 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

