Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Position in Carlisle Cos (CSL) by $773,480 as Shares Rose; Coe Capital Management Raised Its Stake in United Parcel Service (UPS) by $875,457

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Carlisle Cos Inc (CSL) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 6,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, down from 19,465 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Carlisle Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $140.03. About 208,670 shares traded. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has risen 28.67% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CSL News: 07/05/2018 – Real Deal NY: Fosun, JD Carlisle score $350M loan for NoMad condo project; 01/05/2018 – Carlisle Companies Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 18/04/2018 – GM NAMES STEVE CARLISLE SR VP & PRESIDENT, CADILLAC; 04/05/2018 – Pzena Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Carlisle; 24/04/2018 – CARLISLE 1Q EPS FROM CONT OPS $0.92/SHR; 15/03/2018 – TIMING: Carlisle Foodservice $332.5m 1L TL, $75m DDTL Due 5pm ET; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos 1Q Cont Ops EPS 92c; 24/04/2018 – Carlisle Cos Sees Full Yr Tax Rate in the 25-27% Range; 31/03/2018 – News & Star (GB): Exclusive: Yahya Kirdi breaks his silence on the overseas investment saga at Carlisle United; 02/05/2018 – Green Thumb Industries (GTI) to Hold Open House, Ribbon Cutting at Medical Marijuana Dispensary RISE Carlisle May 3

Coe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 139.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coe Capital Management Llc bought 7,887 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 13,522 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.51M, up from 5,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $103.2. About 817,678 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 15/03/2018 – DHL Steps Back Into U.S. Package Delivery in Challenge to UPS, FedEx; 15/03/2018 – SEMIRARA MINING AND POWER CORPORATION SCC.PS – UPS CAPITAL SPENDING BUDGET TO 13 BILLION PESOS; 30/05/2018 – Explosion Damages UPS Freight Hub in Kentucky; 02/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Stands Pat With CSRA Bid as New Suitor Ups Ante; 06/03/2018 – UPS Names Operating Chief in Possible Step Toward CEO Succession; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 26/04/2018 – UPS TO HOST CONFERENCE IN FEW MONTHS ON TRANSFORMATION PROGRAM; 23/05/2018 – UPS SURCHARGE ON OVERSIZED CARGO TO RISE TO $650 FROM $500; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Spain’s Aragon Region To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $6.57 million activity. On Thursday, February 14 the insider ROBERTS DAVID A sold $438,615. 30,255 shares were sold by KOCH D CHRISTIAN, worth $3.63 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold CSL shares while 116 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 47.57 million shares or 6.91% less from 51.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Finance Advisors accumulated 1,054 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 12,100 shares. South Dakota Investment Council invested 0.14% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Ftb Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Gam Ag stated it has 13,755 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Washington Trust National Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Parametrica Ltd has invested 0.56% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Thomas White International owns 6,588 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited accumulated 0.05% or 1,828 shares. Bank Of America De invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). The Ontario – Canada-based Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). First Manhattan Commerce holds 530 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Financial Advsr stated it has 3,736 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL). Panagora Asset Mngmt invested in 2,542 shares.

Analysts await Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $2.39 earnings per share, up 21.32% or $0.42 from last year’s $1.97 per share. CSL’s profit will be $136.37M for 14.65 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual earnings per share reported by Carlisle Companies Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 69.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire Petersen Aluminum Corporation – Business Wire” on December 10, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Carlisle Companies: $93 A Share Looks Attractive – Seeking Alpha” published on October 25, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire Hosco Fittings and Integrated Dispense Solutions – Business Wire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Carlisle Companies to Acquire MicroConnex – Business Wire” with publication date: April 01, 2019.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 11,949 shares to 117,047 shares, valued at $12.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 2,524 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.64M are held by Jensen Management Inc. Cornerstone Advsr holds 2,293 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Texas Cap Commercial Bank Tx invested in 0.7% or 3,443 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 593,799 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 194,730 were accumulated by Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Alps Advsrs has 0.28% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). 84,203 were accumulated by Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Company. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd has 1.02% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Bnp Paribas Asset Holding has invested 0.16% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Chilton Invest Ltd holds 0.13% or 33,137 shares in its portfolio. North Star Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.34% or 37,130 shares in its portfolio. Finance Counselors Inc invested in 57,127 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.6% or 21,702 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, National Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0.22% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Ca accumulated 2,700 shares.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FedEx Ends Its Amazon Deal – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Celebrates National Small Business Week With Promotions and Programs – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Shares of UPS, FedEx, and Expeditors International Fell Double Digits in May – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What FedEx’s Breakup With Amazon Means – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “UPS Board Increases Quarterly Dividend NYSE:UPS – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 15, 2019.