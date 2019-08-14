Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Stake by $864,099 as Share Price Rose; Security Capital Research & Management Has Raised Its Host Hotels & Resorts (HST) Position by $50.17 Million; Stock Price Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.70 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $251.43. About 421,554 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC QTRLY SHR $0.16; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Sees FY Net $525M-Net $640M; 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Materials First-Quarter Profit Falls 76%; 25/04/2018 – DOJ: Martin Marietta Settlement Requires Sale of Georgia and Maryland Quarries; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Reaches Areement With DOJ Resolving All Competition Issues With Respect to Acquisition; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend

Security Capital Research & Management Inc increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (HST) by 127.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security Capital Research & Management Inc bought 2.79 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.73% . The institutional investor held 4.98M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $94.06 million, up from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $16.5. About 5.07M shares traded. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:HST) has declined 15.70% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

