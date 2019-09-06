Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by $864,099 as Market Value Rose; Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) Holder Brown Advisory Has Increased Its Holding by $514,326

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I (SERV) by 74.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 11,181 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 26,229 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.23 million, up from 15,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Servicemaster Global Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.70 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $56.5. About 432,389 shares traded. ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SERV) has risen 36.50% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SERV News: 29/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Names Steven B. Hochhauser to Board of Directors; 30/03/2018 – Merry Maids Earns Top Ranking Among Home Cleaning Companies in Entrepreneur’s 2018 Franchise 500® List; 26/03/2018 – ServiceMaster Provides Update on Spin-off of Amer Home Shield, Announces Interim Pres of AHS; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as Pres and CEO of American Home Shield; 03/05/2018 – ServiceMaster Appoints Rex Tibbens as President and Chief Executive Officer of American Home Shield; 30/03/2018 – ServiceMaster: Terminix Closes Its Transaction With Copesan Services, Inc; 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER GLOBAL HOLDINGS – TIM HAYNES, PRESIDENT OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, HAS DECIDED TO LEAVE SERVICEMASTER; 19/04/2018 – DJ ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SERV); 26/03/2018 – SERVICEMASTER PROVIDES UPDATE ON SPIN-OFF OF AMERICAN HOME SHIELD, ANNOUNCES INTERIM PRESIDENT OF AHS

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) by 27.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 4,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 11,089 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.23M, down from 15,388 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $258.03. About 254,427 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 11/05/2018 – Egerton Capital (Uk) LLP Exits Position in Martin Marietta; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Completes Acquisition Of Bluegrass Materials; 25/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Said in October That It Was Working With DOJ in Reviewing Bluegrass Deal; 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MLN VS $843.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 24C; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q Rev $802M; 17/05/2018 – Martin Marietta Declares Regular Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta to Divest Forsyth Aggregates Quarry and Bluegrass’ Beaver Creek Aggregates Quarr

Brown Advisory Inc, which manages about $35.26B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 7,437 shares to 413,864 shares, valued at $22.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Virtus Invt Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7,586 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,751 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21 million and $526.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Applied Materials Inccom Usd0. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 9,315 shares to 45,984 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 2,825 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,772 shares, and has risen its stake in Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold MLM shares while 157 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 64.02 million shares or 3.72% less from 66.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of reported 153 shares. Bessemer Grp holds 0.01% or 11,219 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) for 96,899 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldg accumulated 0.54% or 470 shares. First Interstate Comml Bank accumulated 485 shares. 10,655 are owned by Pennsylvania Tru. Norinchukin Bank The accumulated 11,859 shares. Gratia Capital Ltd Co holds 4,892 shares. Creative Planning holds 0.02% or 25,093 shares in its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 10,565 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.29% or 3,440 shares. Sprucegrove Invest Mgmt Limited holds 1.16% or 85,900 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank accumulated 12,030 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sandy Spring State Bank has 8,500 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 603 shares.