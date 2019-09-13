Colonial Trust Advisors Has Decreased Holding in Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) by $1.31 Million as Stock Price Rose; Boeing Co (BA) Shareholder Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc Lowered Holding as Share Price Declined

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62 million, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $138.81. About 1.67 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 13.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc sold 2,492 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 15,364 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.53 million, down from 17,856 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $211.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $7.31 during the last trading session, reaching $375.63. About 4.43M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – CNBC: Embraer breakup complications are delaying its deal with Boeing; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines: Boeing Order Adds 47 Replacement Aircraft and Simplifies Overall Fleet Strategy; 30/03/2018 – Boeing Gets Navy Contract of Up to $1.17B for Work Including 22 F/A-18E and 6 F/A-18F Super Hornets for Kuwait; 15/05/2018 – Corruption Currents: U.S. Will Pursue EU Sanctions After WTO Rules for Boeing; 24/03/2018 – China warns U.S. it will defend own trade interests; 03/04/2018 – Air Lease Orders Eight More Boeing 737 Max 8 Planes; 05/03/2018 – Boeing exec rules out reviving 767 passenger jet; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 12/04/2018 – GE CAPITAL AVIATION- FINANCING COVERS 21 BOEING 737-900ER’S CURRENTLY OPERATED BY LION AIR AND 30 AIRCRAFT ON ORDER BY LION AIR; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TALKS HAVE NOT SETTLED STAKES IN NEW COMMERCIAL AVIATION VENTURE, BOEING LIKELY TO PAY CASH FOR ROUGHLY 80 PCT STAKE

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX) by 9,213 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,443 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39,250 were accumulated by Spinnaker Tru. Franklin Resource has 364,446 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cypress Cap Management Limited Liability Com (Wy) reported 40 shares stake. First Republic has invested 0.29% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Quantbot Techs Lp owns 54,536 shares or 0.71% of their US portfolio. Ls Inv Advsr has invested 0.15% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Glenmede Na has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.1% or 55,615 shares. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,835 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 44,153 shares. Gulf Bancorp (Uk) Limited invested in 0.22% or 99,517 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Limited Liability holds 1,879 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 47,682 were accumulated by Pnc Service Gp. Intact Inv Mngmt reported 47,200 shares. Dean Invest Assoc Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.

Strategic Wealth Advisors Groupinc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 130,672 shares to 425,434 shares, valued at $15.32 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (NYSE:CMP) by 5,384 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,363 shares, and has risen its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Osborne Partners Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 8,680 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Oakworth Cap stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp owns 1,261 shares. California-based Pillar Pacific Ltd Llc has invested 2.1% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Altavista Wealth Mngmt has 601 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Sfe Counsel holds 6,157 shares or 0.96% of its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Management LP has invested 0.4% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cypress Asset Inc Tx holds 0.23% or 1,840 shares in its portfolio. Stewart And Patten Lc has 2,125 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 608,777 were accumulated by Steadfast Capital Mgmt L P. Moreover, First City Capital Mgmt has 0.45% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,691 shares. Retirement Planning Gru invested in 0.05% or 665 shares. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Lc has 0.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 7,990 shares. Butensky & Cohen Security Incorporated holds 5,988 shares or 1.45% of its portfolio.