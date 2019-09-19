Colonial Trust Advisors Has Cut Crown Castle Reit Shs (CCI) Position as Stock Rose; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Holder Virtu Financial Increased Its Holding

Virtu Financial Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 95.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Virtu Financial Llc bought 823 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,682 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.19 million, up from 859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Virtu Financial Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1821.53. About 1.73M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company; 15/03/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 11/05/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon and Google are fighting again; 23/04/2018 – New York Post: Amazon’s home robot sounds like a Roomba with Alexa; 27/04/2018 – Jamil Jaffer Says Amazon Has Done an Excellent Job in Securing Its Cloud Infrastructure (Video); 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids Another Alexa device for another use case; 03/04/2018 – Trump jabs Amazon for a fourth time in a week, saying post office loses billions serving retailer

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (CCI) by 18.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 10,062 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 43,147 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.62M, down from 53,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $58.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $141.08. About 1.24 million shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Virtu Financial Llc, which manages about $1.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp (NYSE:PSXP) by 9,588 shares to 6,929 shares, valued at $342,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At T Inc (NYSE:T) by 16,582 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,331 shares, and cut its stake in Annaly Cap Mgmt Inc (NYSE:NLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alesco Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 966,120 shares for 2.76% of their portfolio. Hartford Mgmt Inc holds 0.34% or 532 shares. Biondo Invest Advsrs Lc holds 1,882 shares or 0.84% of its portfolio. Wagner Bowman owns 830 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Cutter Brokerage reported 0.75% stake. Mcmillion Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 55 shares. Contravisory Invest Management holds 41 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. S R Schill And Associate holds 1,766 shares or 2.07% of its portfolio. Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability has 0.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,236 shares. Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 15,214 shares or 2.01% of the stock. Bouchey Fincl Grp Inc Limited, New York-based fund reported 651 shares. The California-based Cap Fin Advisers Limited has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dupont Cap Mgmt, Delaware-based fund reported 42,517 shares. Golub Gp Limited Liability invested in 370 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon bull expects softer margins – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amazon’s Aggressive Discounts Get Strong Response – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon.com is Now Oversold (AMZN) – Nasdaq” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Donate to U.S. Presidential candidates through Alexa – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s Next Move May Be Starting – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.37 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 38 investors sold CCI shares while 237 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 370.94 million shares or 0.57% less from 373.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management Incorporated holds 564,978 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares holds 48,084 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Norinchukin National Bank The owns 0.12% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 58,588 shares. Voya Invest Lc reported 671,312 shares stake. Cadence Cap Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.09% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 7,068 shares. First Western Cap Mgmt has 2,654 shares for 4.59% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 433,420 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Hexavest has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Factory Mutual Ins reported 391,624 shares. Tci Wealth Advsr owns 0% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 63 shares. City has 27 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Echo Street Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 1.85% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 804,080 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 139 shares. Schmidt P J Inv has invested 0.45% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,926 shares to 6,996 shares, valued at $1.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 9,389 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,231 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core S&P 500 Etf (IVV).