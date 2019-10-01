Colonial Trust Advisors Decreased Its Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) Stake by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Rose; Boston Research & Management Decreased Its Microsoft (MSFT) Holding by $524,020; Share Value Rose

Boston Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Research & Management Inc sold 3,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,123 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.26 million, down from 73,063 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $138.93. About 6.49 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET & MICROSOFT REINFORCE LONG-TERM COOPERATION ON CLOUD; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CLIMBS AFTER GIVING 4Q REVENUE FORECAST ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – ShotSpotter Adds Two Key Executives to Drive Business Expansion; 23/05/2018 – Cvent Closes Acquisition of QuickMobile; 26/04/2018 – Reputation.com Further Expands European Growth; 20/04/2018 – Four U.S. tech companies â€“ Amazon, Microsoft, Intel, and Google â€“ were among the top 10 employers for approved H-1B applications in FY 2017, according to a new study; 24/04/2018 – Device Authority Announces Support for Microsoft Azure IoT Hub; 06/03/2018 – Egress Selected for Microsoft ScaleUp Program; 25/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft is working on a new edition of Windows 10, codenamed Lean, that is 2GB smaller than the normal; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: Microsoft Kinect tech gets yet another live in an Azure edge device, called Project Kinect for Azure. #MSBuild – ! $MSFT

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Pnc Fincl Services Group (PNC) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 15,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 29,124 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.00M, down from 44,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Pnc Fincl Services Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 390,983 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Tcw Incorporated has 0.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,154 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability invested in 2.04% or 9.39 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board owns 2.12M shares. Tealwood Asset Management accumulated 18,766 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno owns 360,000 shares. Magellan Asset, Australia-based fund reported 24.51 million shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested in 95,074 shares. 254,200 are owned by Ulysses Management Limited Co. Echo Street Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 546,319 shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Tiger Mngmt Lc has 12.3% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 226,540 shares. Salem Counselors owns 414,445 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 3.17% or 15.21 million shares. Advsrs Asset Management holds 2.44% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1.01M shares. Colrain Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6.45% or 42,848 shares.

Boston Research & Management Inc, which manages about $265.07 million and $247.24M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 2,650 shares to 33,606 shares, valued at $4.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold PNC shares while 358 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 252 raised stakes. 352.14 million shares or 0.51% less from 353.96 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cadence Financial Bank Na invested 0.68% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Moreover, Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.85% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). First National, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,597 shares. Highlander Ltd Liability holds 3,983 shares. Barrett Asset Management Ltd Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 6,520 shares. Fil Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 285,323 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 37,149 shares. First State Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Ser holds 1.84% or 29,026 shares in its portfolio. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1,154 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation holds 33,791 shares or 0.51% of its portfolio. Westpac Bk stated it has 0% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Citigroup Incorporated, a New York-based fund reported 868,632 shares. Suntrust Banks Incorporated stated it has 413,933 shares. Martin Currie holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) for 23,503 shares. 4,347 were reported by First City Capital Management Inc.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $552.52 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,962 shares to 47,004 shares, valued at $9.78 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE:APD) by 1,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,511 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Shs (NYSE:PSX).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $124,380 activity.

Analysts await The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $2.82 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $2.82 per share. PNC’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 12.33 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.88 actual EPS reported by The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.08% negative EPS growth.