Colonial Trust Advisors Cut Stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by $1.13 Million as Stock Price Rose; Tesla (TSLA) Holder Jasper Ridge Partners LP Cut Its Holding as Share Price Rose

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its stake in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd (AJG) by 82.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors sold 14,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.85% . The institutional investor held 3,110 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 17,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Gallagher(Arthur J.)&Cocom Usd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $90.5. About 594,000 shares traded. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 12/04/2018 – Premiership Rugby and Gallagher Announce Multi-Year Title Sponsor Partnership; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO GALLAGHER; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q Rev $1.2B; 01/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER 1Q REV. $1.20B; 29/05/2018 – AJG BUYS THOMAS COSTELLO INSURANCE AGENCY; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Risk Services; 28/03/2018 – Survey by U.S. Pollster Arthur J. Finkelstein & Associates Shows High Approval Rating for Aliyev Ahead of Presidential Election; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires A.J. Amer Agency, Inc; 09/04/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS INTEGRITY TRANSPORTATION INSURANCE; 09/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Doesn’t Disclose Financial Terms of Deal

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp decreased its stake in Tesla Inc (TSLA) by 98.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp sold 159,005 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% . The hedge fund held 2,271 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $636,000, down from 161,276 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners Lp who had been investing in Tesla Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $2.13 during the last trading session, reaching $227.45. About 4.19M shares traded. Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) has declined 16.74% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLA News: 14/05/2018 – JUST IN: Tesla to undergo management reorganization as CEO Elon Musk aims to flatten structure – Dow Jones, citing memo; 03/05/2018 – Musk’s Reticence Called Worrisome by Analyst Tesla’s CEO Shunned; 29/03/2018 – Tesla is on track for its worst month ever – down 24.86 percent so far; 05/04/2018 – Common Sense: With Tesla in a Danger Zone, Can Model 3 Carry It to Safety?; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 02/05/2018 – TESLA CTO SAYS ON PATH TO REDUCE COBALT USE IN BATTERIES; 13/04/2018 – Musk Doubles Down on Claim Tesla Is All-Clear on Cash (Video); 28/03/2018 – New York Post: Tesla is having a very bad week; 17/04/2018 – China to open auto market as trade tensions simmer; 25/05/2018 – Tesla Announces Slew Of ‘key’ Hires, Says More Hiring To Come — MarketWatch

Analysts await Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 2.56% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.78 per share. AJG’s profit will be $149.20M for 28.28 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.08% EPS growth.

Colonial Trust Advisors, which manages about $513.21M and $526.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crown Castle Reit Inc Shs (NYSE:CCI) by 5,070 shares to 53,209 shares, valued at $6.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Coca Cola Com (NYSE:KO) by 17,710 shares in the quarter, for a total of 136,023 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT).

Jasper Ridge Partners Lp, which manages about $10.88B and $2.35B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Service Now Inc (NYSE:NOW) by 46,856 shares to 82,730 shares, valued at $20.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 624,759 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 2, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $25.31 million activity. The insider DENHOLM ROBYN M bought $232,720. Shares for $25.00M were bought by Musk Elon.