Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Home Depot (HD) Position by $406,134; As Discovery (DISCK) Share Price Declined, Holder Yakira Capital Management Has Increased Its Position

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colonial Trust Advisors bought 1,962 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 47,004 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.78 million, up from 45,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.82 during the last trading session, reaching $228.17. About 1.63M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot Shrugs Off Winter Blues; 24/04/2018 – KIII 3 News: #BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers and one civilian have been shot at a Home Depot store in north Dallas; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q Average Ticket Rose 5.8%; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q EPS $2.08; 25/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: #BREAKING: DALLAS (AP) — Suspect in fatal shooting of Dallas police officer at Home Depot has been charged with; 15/03/2018 – U.S. CPSC SAYS RECALLED CHILDREN’S TENTS SOLD EXCLUSIVELY AT HOME DEPOT STORES NATIONWIDE DURING NOVEMBER 2017; 18/04/2018 – Home Depot is launching its biggest tech hiring spree ever to protect its lead over Amazon; 21/03/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Texas congressman tells TV station KXAN that Austin suspect bought bomb-making equipment at a; 24/04/2018 – Brian Dorman: #Breaking: Two police officers were shot at a Home Depot after a shoplifting call turned violent. #Dallas; 24/04/2018 – WFAA: #Breaking: An officer-involved shooting has been reported at a Home Depot store in northeast Dallas

Yakira Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 105.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yakira Capital Management Inc bought 151,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The hedge fund held 295,852 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.42M, up from 144,153 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $25.57. About 1.48M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 05/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCK); 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 07/03/2018 – News On Scripps Networks Interactive Inc. (SNI) Now Under DISCA; 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Discovery, HGTV and Food Network Prep for a Skinny TV Bundle as Merger Closes; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED

Yakira Capital Management Inc, which manages about $188.00 million and $510.31M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (Put) (NYSE:STC) by 10,473 shares to 186,100 shares, valued at $7.54 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fs Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 17,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,469 shares, and cut its stake in Reaves Util Income Fd (UTG).

More important recent Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Is Discovery, Inc. (DISCK) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance”, Fool.com published: “2 Insanely Cheap Media Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) was released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Discovery: Self-Described Free Cash Flow Machine – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1.