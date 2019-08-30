Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted Eaton Plc Com (ETN) Position By $548,800; Eulav Asset Management Has Trimmed Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Holding By $2.10 Million

Eulav Asset Management decreased Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) stake by 20.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eulav Asset Management sold 28,000 shares as Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO)’s stock rose 0.22%. The Eulav Asset Management holds 106,000 shares with $7.95M value, down from 134,000 last quarter. Medidata Solutions Inc now has $5.72 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $91.52. About 143,598 shares traded. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA SOLUTIONS INC MDSO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.67, REV VIEW $636.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/03/2018 Medidata Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – Major Cancer Center Further Advances Oncology Research by Integrating Genomic Data Into Medidata’s eClinical Platform; 23/04/2018 – DJ Medidata Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MDSO); 21/05/2018 – Medidata to Showcase Rave Omics with Biomarker Discovery in Oncology Research at Industry Expert Theater Presentation; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions Sees FY18 Net $42M-Net $50M; 19/04/2018 – MEDIDATA 1Q ADJ EPS 40C, EST. 35C; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q EPS 17c; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development and Better Patient Lives; 19/04/2018 – Medidata Solutions 1Q Net $10.3M

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Eaton Corp Plc Com (ETN) stake by 18.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 6,860 shares as Eaton Corp Plc Com (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 43,294 shares with $3.49 million value, up from 36,434 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc Com now has $34.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.03% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $81.25. About 1.19 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Gru Lc holds 0.16% or 9,288 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Bourgeon Limited Liability holds 3.8% or 80,365 shares. National Bank Of America De reported 0.09% stake. Creative Planning holds 0.01% or 42,272 shares in its portfolio. The South Dakota-based South Dakota Council has invested 0.09% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). L And S stated it has 70,006 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Prudential Incorporated holds 387,363 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 36,110 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. 11,725 are held by Gideon Cap Advsrs Inc. 9,775 were reported by Montag A &. Moreover, Lincoln Natl has 0.17% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Willis Invest Counsel reported 236,300 shares. Kbc Grp Nv reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Scotia Cap Inc accumulated 0.01% or 5,833 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $9000 lowest target. $91.40’s average target is 12.49% above currents $81.25 stock price. Eaton had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Wells Fargo. The rating was upgraded by KeyBanc Capital Markets to “Overweight” on Tuesday, March 12. Credit Suisse maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Eulav Asset Management increased Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) stake by 50,800 shares to 76,200 valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1. It also upped Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR) stake by 6,000 shares and now owns 15,100 shares. Lions Gate Entmnt Corp was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold MDSO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 62.91 million shares or 1.50% less from 63.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Management One Communications stated it has 7,096 shares. Axiom Lc De owns 0.04% invested in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) for 17,345 shares. 4,849 are held by Aqr Lc. Schroder Inv stated it has 11,287 shares. Invesco Ltd invested in 745,724 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Gideon Capital Advsrs owns 5,642 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.17% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Strs Ohio invested in 8,100 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.04% or 59,950 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has 840 shares. Redwood Investments Ltd Llc holds 188,612 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 1,153 shares. Eaton Vance Management stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co reported 123 shares. Raymond James Assocs stated it has 0.01% in Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO).

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.23 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $14.36M for 99.48 P/E if the $0.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual EPS reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.00% EPS growth.

