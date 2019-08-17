Colonial Trust Advisors Boosted By $582,362 Its Waste Management New (WM) Holding; VERITAS FARMS (VFRM) Shorts Up By 895.16%

Colonial Trust Advisors increased Waste Management Inc New (WM) stake by 11.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 5,654 shares as Waste Management Inc New (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 55,713 shares with $5.79 million value, up from 50,059 last quarter. Waste Management Inc New now has $50.54B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $119.12. About 1.61M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 16/04/2018 – INDIA NOTIFIES AMENDED RULES FOR PLASTIC WASTE MANAGEMENT; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Anticipates Waste Management’s Strong Performance Over Last 2+ Years, Will Continue Through 2019; 21/03/2018 – Drilling Waste Management Market 2018 – Global Forecasts up to 2024 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Updates Its Rating Methodology For Environmental Services And Waste Management Companies; 25/04/2018 – ACCC – WILL NOT OPPOSE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF TOX FREE SOLUTIONS BY CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM) had an increase of 895.16% in short interest. VFRM’s SI was 61,700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 895.16% from 6,200 shares previously. With 589,400 avg volume, 0 days are for VERITAS FARMS INC (OTCMKTS:VFRM)’s short sellers to cover VFRM’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.0068 during the last trading session, reaching $1.49. About 89,399 shares traded. Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VFRM) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Veritas Farms, Inc. focuses on producing, marketing, and distributing phytocannabinoid-rich industrial hemp oils and extracts to distributors and retailers. The company has market cap of $180.72 million. The Company’s products include vegan capsules, gummies, tinctures, lotions, salves, vape oils, and oral syringes. It currently has negative earnings. The firm markets and sells products under its Veritas Farms brand; and makes private label products for distributors and retailers.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -5.77% below currents $119.12 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded it to “Hold” rating and $103 target in Thursday, April 11 report.

