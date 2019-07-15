CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.15 N/A 0.00 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.51 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 highlights CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Celsion Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 9.8% respectively. CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.13%. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Celsion Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. beats Celsion Corporation on 4 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.