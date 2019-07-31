CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Contrasting side by side

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 2.49 N/A 0.00 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 179 13.33 N/A 2.29 72.97

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

The Recommendations and Ratings for CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 7 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $215.86 average target price and a 27.00% potential upside.

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 96.6% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated shares.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -1.26% -8.55% -9.92% -7.57% 5.98% 0.71%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats on 6 of the 7 factors CollPlant Holdings Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.