CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|5
|3.15
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|28
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.05
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 70.45% and its consensus price target is $45.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 52.4% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Holdings Ltd.
|-0.97%
|-11.92%
|-14%
|-7.78%
|-42.05%
|21.43%
|Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.18%
|10.1%
|-10.58%
|-6.73%
|0%
|6.05%
For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
