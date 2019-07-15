CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (CLGN) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CollPlant Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 5 3.15 N/A 0.00 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -2.05 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Holdings Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Allogene Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Allogene Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 70.45% and its consensus price target is $45.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and Allogene Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 52.4% respectively. 19.13% are CollPlant Holdings Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Holdings Ltd. -0.97% -11.92% -14% -7.78% -42.05% 21.43% Allogene Therapeutics Inc. -6.18% 10.1% -10.58% -6.73% 0% 6.05%

For the past year CollPlant Holdings Ltd. has stronger performance than Allogene Therapeutics Inc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, a CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19, which is in clinical trials in patients with R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; ALLO-715, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with R/R multiple myeloma; and ALLO-647, an anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody for use as a lymphodepleting agent. It is also developing ALLO-819, an anti-Flt3 product candidate for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; CD70 for the treatment of renal cell cancer; and DLL3 for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.