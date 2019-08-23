CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Theravance Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 3.74 N/A -0.80 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 21 19.98 N/A -4.10 0.00

Table 1 highlights CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 619.9% -47.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Theravance Biopharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s potential upside is 135.96% and its consensus target price is $50.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Theravance Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 88.1% respectively. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Theravance Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Theravance Biopharma Inc. 13.62% 23.08% -11.69% -17.2% -10.59% -18.52%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Theravance Biopharma Inc.

Summary

Theravance Biopharma Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 8 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc., a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes human therapeutics. The company offers VIBATIV (telavancin), a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with infections due to Staphylococcus aureus and other Gram-positive bacteria. Its product candidates include TD-1792 that is in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of skin and soft tissues infections; TD-6450, a multivalent NS5A inhibitor, which is in Phase II study for Hepatitis C Virus; and Revefenacin (TD-4208), a long acting muscarinic antagonist that is in Phase III clinical studies for chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. The companyÂ’s product candidates also comprise Axelopran, an oral peripherally active mu opioid receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trials for opioid induced constipation; Velusetrag (TD-5108), an oral and investigational medicine, which is in Phase II studies for gastrointestinal motility disorders; TD-8954, a selective 5-HT4 receptor agonist for gastrointestinal motility disorders; and TD-1473, a pan-Janus kinase inhibitor, which has completed phase I clinical studies for ulcerative colitis. In addition, it develops TD-0714, a Neprilysin inhibitor that has completed phase I clinical studies for heart failure and chronic kidney diseases; and TD-9855, an investigational norepinephrine and serotonin reuptake inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for neurogenic orthostatic hypotension. Further, the company focuses on various drug development programs, including the combination of fluticasone furoate, umeclidinium, and vilanterol for the treatment of COPD and asthma; the Inhaled Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy; and in combination with other therapeutically active components, such as an inhaled corticosteroid. Theravance Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.