CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK)

We are contrasting CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.77 N/A -0.80 0.00 Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -3.37 0.00

Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -46.2% -31.9%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 51.2% respectively. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13.7% 1.82% -0.32% 12.66% 22.07% 59.07%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing medicines consisting of novel therapeutics paired with diagnostics for the treatment of cancer primarily in the United States. The company's therapeutic oncology candidates in clinical development include MM-121, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with heregulin positive, advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and MM-141 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating previously untreated metastatic pancreatic cancer patients who have high serum levels of free IGF-1. Its therapeutic oncology candidates also comprise MM-310 for treating solid tumors; and MM-151 that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for treating solid tumors. Further, it is developing preclinical product candidates for solid tumor indications. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.