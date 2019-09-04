CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.86
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.33
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
|-20.06%
|4.74%
|6.3%
|0%
|0%
|-32.71%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 3 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
