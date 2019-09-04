CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has 34.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Hoth Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.