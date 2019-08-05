CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.50 N/A -0.80 0.00 CorMedix Inc. 9 356.20 N/A -1.18 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and CorMedix Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CorMedix Inc. 0.00% 0% -145.2%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.8% of CorMedix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of CorMedix Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% CorMedix Inc. 8.39% 6.25% 22.35% 3.09% 176.86% 50.23%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while CorMedix Inc. has 50.23% stronger performance.

Summary

CorMedix Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

CorMedix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases in the United States and other markets. Its primary focus is on the development of its lead product candidate, Neutrolin, an anti-infective solution for the reduction and prevention of catheter-related infections and thrombosis in patients requiring central venous catheters in clinical settings, such as dialysis, critical/intensive care, and oncology. The company was formerly known as Picton Holding Company, Inc. and changed its name to CorMedix, Inc. in January 2007. CorMedix, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.