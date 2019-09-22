CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

We are comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Albireo Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.87 N/A -0.80 0.00 Albireo Pharma Inc. 30 113.39 N/A -5.11 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Albireo Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Albireo Pharma Inc. 0.00% -47% -32.3%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 79.2% of Albireo Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 19.13%. Competitively, 0.2% are Albireo Pharma Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Albireo Pharma Inc. -8.55% -18.74% -26.39% 6.63% -17.55% 5.54%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Albireo Pharma Inc. has 5.54% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Albireo Pharma Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Albireo Pharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase II clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and primary biliary cholangitis. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates comprise Elobixibat, an orally administered IBAT inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of chronic constipation and other GI diseases; and A3384, a development stage product to treat bile acid malabsorption. It has license agreement with EA Pharma for the development and commercialization of elobixibat. Albireo Pharma, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.