CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.50
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-87.5%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|3
|2.60
Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 862.86% potential upside.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 45.6%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
|-5.35%
|-11.92%
|-7.5%
|-85.69%
|-83.18%
|-83.7%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.