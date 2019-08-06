CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.50 N/A -0.80 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -87.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 3 2.60

Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3.5 average price target and a 862.86% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 45.6%. Insiders owned roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Proteon Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.