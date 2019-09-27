CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Comparison side by side

Since CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 3.08M -0.80 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 -2.89 11.38M -3.14 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 77,848,549.19% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 56,504,468.72% -79.6% -59.3%

Analyst Recommendations

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s potential upside is 149.07% and its consensus target price is $40.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while MeiraGTx Holdings plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.