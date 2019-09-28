CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Contrasting side by side

Since CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 -0.05 20.43M -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 488,861,238.07% -104.2% -54.1%

Analyst Recommendations

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 200.00% and its consensus price target is $12.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 83.4% respectively. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.25% of Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.89% -7.98% -20.65% 10.11% -51.96% 20.25%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Kala Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The companyÂ’s product candidates include KPI-121 1.0%, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-121 0.25% that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. It also develops KPI-285, a receptor kinase inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of various retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Hanes Newco, Inc. and changed its name to Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2009. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.