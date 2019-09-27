CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) Comparison side by side

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and IMV Inc. (NASDAQ:IMV) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 3.08M -0.80 0.00 IMV Inc. 3 0.00 42.76M -0.34 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and IMV Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and IMV Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 77,848,549.19% 0% 0% IMV Inc. 1,490,051,224.87% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and IMV Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 IMV Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of IMV Inc. is $11, which is potential 300.00% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and IMV Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 19.5%. Insiders held roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, 16.5% are IMV Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% IMV Inc. 0.37% -8.09% -25.26% -50.35% -40.85% -46.22%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was less bearish than IMV Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors IMV Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

IMV Inc., a clinical-stage company, together with its subsidiaries, develops products based on its platform and products with a primary focus on T cell activating therapies for cancer. The company's DepoVax platform is a patented formulation that provides controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens and adjuvant to the immune system. It has two T cell activation therapies for cancer through Phase I human clinical trial and is conducting a Phase Ib study with Incyte Corporation for lead cancer therapy; and DPX-Survivac, as a combination therapy for ovarian cancer. The company is also conducting a Phase II study for DPX-Survivac in ovarian and lymphoma. In addition, it is developing DPX-RSV, a vaccine candidate, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for respiratory syncytial virus, as well as has clinical projects to assess the DepoVax to address malaria and the Zika virus; DPX-E7 an investigational immunotherapy that targets a viral protein in human papillomavirus (HPV) known as E7. The company has research collaborations with companies and research organizations, including Merck, Incyte Corporation, and Leidos Inc, as well as with Zoetis. The company was formerly known as Immunovaccine Inc. and changed its name to IMV Inc. in May 2018. IMV Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Halifax, Canada.