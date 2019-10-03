CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Immuron Limited 3 0.00 3.20M -0.68 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Immuron Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 59,980,506.34% 0% 0% Immuron Limited 114,843,525.70% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Immuron Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 3.06%. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Immuron Limited 9.85% 23.53% -40.39% -53.76% -62.7% -38.45%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has stronger performance than Immuron Limited

Summary

Immuron Limited beats on 4 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.