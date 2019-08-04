CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.39
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.20
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
|Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.
|4.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.59%
For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.
Summary
Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
