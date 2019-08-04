CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Comparing side by side

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.39 N/A -0.80 0.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -3.20 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 19.13% are CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. 4.53% 0% 0% 0% 0% 2.59%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. has 2.59% stronger performance.

Summary

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 3 of the 5 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.