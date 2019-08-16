CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Contrasting side by side

Since CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.43 N/A -0.80 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.8% of Evofem Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.