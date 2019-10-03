CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Contrasting side by side

Since CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 6 0.00 42.37M -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 59,980,506.34% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 694,590,163.93% -16.4% -11.1%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 23.69% and 49%. Insiders owned 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 7 of the 9 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.