CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) Comparing side by side

We will be comparing the differences between CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.86 N/A -0.80 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.61 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 23.69% and 49% respectively. About 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has -16.67% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 5 of the 7 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.