CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) Comparing side by side

Both CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) and Athersys Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 4 0.00 2.40M -0.80 0.00 Athersys Inc. 1 -0.14 137.94M -0.19 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 60,139,825.09% 0% 0% Athersys Inc. 10,094,401,756.31% -58.1% -41.7%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Athersys Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Athersys Inc.’s potential upside is 727.07% and its average target price is $11.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 23.69% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. shares and 19.9% of Athersys Inc. shares. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 19.13%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Athersys Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67% Athersys Inc. -4.14% -15.76% -7.95% -11.46% -26.06% -3.47%

For the past year CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. was more bearish than Athersys Inc.

Summary

Athersys Inc. beats CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. on 7 of the 11 factors.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The companyÂ’s lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which has completed Phase 2 study for treating patients suffering from moderate and severe ischemic stroke; that is in Phase 2 clinical study for treating patients with acute myocardial infarction; and, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical study for treating patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome, as well as completed Phase 1 clinical study for patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients; and 5HT2c agonists for the treatment of obesity and other conditions. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. and Chugai Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke; RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.