CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN) Analysts See $-0.41 EPS; Shorts at Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Raised By 35.94%

Analysts expect CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) to report $-0.41 EPS on September, 20.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 51.85% from last quarter’s $-0.27 EPS. After having $-0.27 EPS previously, CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s analysts see 51.85% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.85% or $0.1779 during the last trading session, reaching $4.4421. About 4,139 shares traded. CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) has declined 42.53% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.53% the S&P500.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) had an increase of 35.94% in short interest. ABUS’s SI was 1.93M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 35.94% from 1.42M shares previously. With 535,400 avg volume, 4 days are for Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS)’s short sellers to cover ABUS’s short positions. The SI to Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s float is 5.77%. The stock decreased 5.14% or $0.075 during the last trading session, reaching $1.385. About 210,720 shares traded. Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) has declined 83.52% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 83.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ABUS News: 12/04/2018 – #2 Vivek Ramaswamy is diving into RNA, launching a new biotech with Arbutus and a team of vets $ABUS; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Yr-End 2017 Fincl Results; 11/04/2018 – Arbutus and Roivant Launch Genevant Sciences with Industry-Leading Platform to Develop Broad Range of RNA Therapeutics for Genetic Diseases; 28/03/2018 – Arbutus to Present HBV Data at 2018 EASL Liver Meeting; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS & ROIVANT LAUNCH GENEVANT SCIENCES; 14/03/2018 – Arbutus Biopharma FY Loss $84.4M; 16/03/2018 – ARBUTUS HOLDER REPORTS ROIVANT EXCLUSIVITY PACT EXTENDED; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – GENEVANT INTENDS TO ESTABLISH ITS U.S. HQ IN CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS & ITS PRINCIPAL OPERATING CO IN BASEL, SWITZERLAND; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS – GENEVANT WILL BE LED BY EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN PARIS PANAYIOTOPOULOS, FORMER CEO OF ARIAD PHARMACEUTICALS THROUGH ITS 2017 ACQUISITION BY TAKEDA; 14/03/2018 Arbutus Announces Corporate Update and Year-End 2017 Financial Results

More notable recent Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Will Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Report Negative Q2 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Arbutus Biopharma (ABUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Arbutus Biopharma Appoints Andrew Cheng, MD, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Arbutus to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Arbutus Bio misses Q1 consensus – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $81.04 million. It also develops a pipeline of products based on RNA interference therapeutics (RNAi). It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead candidate is ARB-1467, which is in a Phase II trial to eliminate HBV surface antigen expression in patients chronically infected with HBV.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $16.95 million. The Company’s products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs.

More notable recent CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “iBio Inks 3D Bioprinting Agreement – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CollPlant is Developing 3D-bioprinted Implants for Regeneration of Breast Tissue – PRNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “CollPlant Announces Corporate Name Change to CollPlant Biotechnologies to Better Reflect Its Business – PRNewswire” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CollPlant Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – PRNewswire” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CollPlant Sets Terms For $25 Million IPO – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 06, 2016.